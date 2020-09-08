A warden on the Pentonville Males’s Jail, London, was arrested after having intercourse with a rapist. Writes about this British version of The Solar.

A 26-year-old jail employee, whose identify has not been disclosed, entered into an intimate relationship on the office with 27-year-old legal Dimek Amur. Her colleague witnessed the incident and reported to the police. “The employees caught them proper throughout intercourse,” says an nameless supply.

In 2012, Dimek Amur was sentenced to 6 years in jail for the rape of a 29-year-old lady.

The detained jailer was questioned and launched pending sentencing. The case is underneath investigation.

Earlier it was reported that within the state of South Carolina, USA, an overseer on the Kirkland Excessive Safety Jail was arrested after studying that she turned pregnant from a prisoner. Sinner Jean Brown, 29, had sexual activity with one of many inmates a number of occasions over a number of months.