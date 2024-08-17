Meloni, the Premier’s post-August holiday is getting hot

After the one a few days ago in Catanzaro, the new one maxi riot of August 15th in the Vallette prison in Turin with 120 penitentiary police officers engaged and ten in hospital is only the latest act of the state of crisis of the Italian prisonsan episode decided by the prisoners to request reductions in sentences or pardons due to the lack of detention spaces and their unlivability.

To face the violent inmates who were also the protagonists of almost 2000 attacks last year, there is a request for the use of Tasers or other similar instruments. From many quarters there is a call for the immediate use of other forces, such as the Armybecause internal order and security are at an all-time low and there are fears of consequences for citizens as well.

The Nordio plan about prisons focuses on construction and prisoner re-education, reducing the prison population and having drug-addicted prisoners serve their sentences in communities. A plan that divides the majority and is opposed by the opposition. Forza Italia focuses on alternative measures while Brothers of Italy he doesn’t agree and he slows down. A bad problem for Melons which has plenty of knots to untie immediately after the short August holidays.

From several fronts, not only that of the opposition led by Democratic Partythey are ready to fan the flames, accentuating the divisions of the centre-right. The objective is political: to weaken the executive, in particular to put the biting to the premier Melonsinfluencing national and international political choices.

The same competition between Forza Italia And Alloyincreasingly accentuated also with respect to international positions and possible different political perspectives: the party of Tajani aims to electorally conquer the moderates of the centre-right and centre-left and in the EU it is with von der Leyen while that of Salvini tends strongly to the right trying to take away space from Meloni with Brothers of Italy active to go beyond 30% of the electoral vote.

Meanwhile Melons rejoices after the data of Bank of Italy with the boom in tax revenues: the month of June + 10% compared to the same month of the previous year and with an overall +7.5% for the first half of the year.

“Data that says – according to the deputy of FdI Saverio Congedogroup leader in the Finance Committee – how the fiscal policies of the centre-right Executive are working, that the fiscal reform is proving to be successful and that the commitment because the deep-rooted idea of vexatious taxation it changes in the implementation of a friendly tax system that rewards honest taxpayers and sanctions tax evaders, it is effective and successful”.

Realistic or exaggerated optimism? We’ll see. In the meantime, there are many knots to untie at a national and international level and they concern both the government and the oppositions and the parties of both sides. As if the many and serious open problems were not enough, behind the scenes the threads are being woven, or rather the plots, for the new tenant of the Quirinale, even if there are more than four years to go until the expiry of Mattarella.

If the reform of the premiership passes, the voters will elect the new Prime Minister. A revolution. Which, like all revolutions, cannot be improvised. What can we say about the apparently salami-like openings on the “rights” of Forza Italia to the Pd? In politics anything can happen, even a future government alliance between Pd And Forza Italia. The risk, for Tajani And Thinis to bring together the losers.