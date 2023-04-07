After an abrupt and unexpected exit by Julien Nagelsmann through the back door of Bayern Munich. The club closed the arrival of Tuchel until 2025 and the reality is that the German coach began his course with the club with too marked an ups and downs. In the first instance he signed a stellar victory over Dortmund that can be worth the Bundesliga title and days later came the total contrast when they were eliminated from the Pokal.
Even so, Tuchel’s work will be judged from the following season. Once the club has moved within the market to give the coach the pieces that he considers necessary to form a squad to his liking and that he is therefore obliged to win everything. Thomas has been thinking about reinforcements for days and at the moment it seems that he is very clear about his priority for the summer, this is the signing of a heavy center forward.
Although Choupo Mouting has done well after the departure of Lewandowski and was fully trusted by Nagelsmann, it seems that Tuchel does not trust the Cameroonian and that is why he is asking for the arrival of a ‘9’ for the summer, one with much greater nature of goal. Sources report that the two options that the club has on the table are the names of Harry Kane and Kolo Muani, both with similar figures and with a price on par around 100 million euros.
#priority #signing #Thomas #Tuchel #summer
