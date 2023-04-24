There is only one day of the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 tournament remaining and Club América could be placed as the sub-leader of the general classification if they beat FC Juárez as a visitor on date 17, with any other score it will depend on what Deportivo Guadalajara does in their confrontation against Mazatlán FC.
While that happens, as has been said in recent weeks, the cream-blue team, regardless of what happens in the final stretch of the contest, is already preparing what will be the next contest. Therefore, the board is analyzing the players that they will keep on the squad and those who will thank them, as well as the new elements that they will seek to strengthen themselves.
America will prioritize strengthening its bands / Jam Media/GettyImages
According to information on the website, eagle passionWhen this tournament ends, Fernando Ortiz will communicate with Santiago Banos and the rest of the board to start recruiting possible replacements in the cream-blue sides.
And it is that the team will need revulsives and competitions to emilio lara and Salvador Reyes in the right and left band, respectively, given that Miguel Layun and Louis Fuentes they could no longer be taken into account for their seniority.
Leave a Reply