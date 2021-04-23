Just to make the image of Ceferin on the stadium lawn Atatürk from Istanbul delivering the Champions to the Real Madrid with Florentine smiling at his side, it is worth thinking that the great objective is Tuesday with the Chelsea. That game is much more than half a semifinal because, as it was shown against him Liverpool, the first contact of the European rivals with Madrid is usually cautious and that gives the whites an advantage time to abuse that pacatería of the opposite. Those of Klopp they paid for it and I highly doubt that Tuchel go send your boys out wild in Valdebebas.

Before him Betis, without capping the team like he did Zidane on Getafe leaving in the stands Benzema, there are risks that should not be run and some have been avoided from the list, leaving Kroos three more days of rest before reappearing. Another important point is that Modric don’t finish against Betis like you did in Getafe, exhausted after 90 minutes running without stopping; so the kids White or Arribas they will have to give him the opportune relief so that Luka Arrive Tuesday with a full tank. It is not a question of despising the League, far from it, but there Madrid does not depend on itself and there is still a long way to go. In the Champions League it is three games away from Ceferin swallowing white arnica in Istanbul, and that is a lot today.