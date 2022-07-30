“When hunger tightens and it even stops being hunger and turns into pain”, is a phrase from the song by singer-songwriter Marcos Vidal that reflects the cruel reality that millions of people live around the world and in our Mexico who do not even have to to eat. Pain and death from hunger is something so real and cruel, it warns us that as the hands of the clock and the years progress, the challenge of caring for those who cannot access food becomes more enormous every day and strategies to care for them become more complicated. this main need in the world.

It is a race against time to provide food to those who are in urgent need of it right now.

As time progresses, the number of people who suffer from hunger in the world increases without stopping, seasoned by a pandemic and conflicts between countries, call it wars, political conflicts and climatic phenomena.

Reports from the United Nations Organization reveal that the number of people suffering from hunger increased to 828 million people in 2021.

This means an increase of around 46 million people since 2020 and 150 million since the coronavirus pandemic began.

And in Mexico the scenario is similar, 4.8 of Mexican men and women are likely to have not eaten and may not do so for the rest of the day; 3.7% of the total population in Mexico faces severe food insecurity.

And when we refer to food insecurity, we must not only include people in a situation of hunger, but also the uncertainty of the person’s ability to feed themselves or to compromise the quality and quantity of their food.

So when we talk about priority we refer to the level of importance in which we place those things that we can compare, in the case at hand, the fight against hunger in the world is an emergency situation that should be of high importance for world leaders and of civil society organizations that have a sufficient standard of living to contribute their grain of sand to solve the lack of food in the poorest areas.

The challenge is enormous, facing the monster of hunger and combating it from all fronts, it is necessary to ensure food for those who suffer and combat malnutrition in all its variants.

There is a bleak outlook for advancing food security; conflicts, extreme climates, economies in trouble, coupled with the increase in food costs and the inequality gap, the bet of the countries that have more and can be more resilient with the poorest or developing countries is to establish effective systems that provide lower-cost and affordable food for all in a sustainable and inclusive manner.

In its latest edition “The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2022” of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations sends us a key message: that despite the hopes that the world would come out of the pandemic in 2021 and food security would begin to improve, world hunger increased even more and that this reflects the still intense inequalities between countries and a loss of income that has not yet been recovered and that has worsened as a result of the pandemic.

It is now or never, the public policies of governments must be reoriented towards the production of nutritious food for the consumer, so that healthy diets are less expensive and more accessible to the consumer. Governments must increase and prioritize spending to support food and agriculture more collectively.

Social protection and health system policies are required to redirect support to the most vulnerable, especially women and children, we need solid institutions and involve and motivate not only the public sector, but also the private sector and international organizations, it is everyone’s job.