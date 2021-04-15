Suffers the Leganes of a recurring problem in recent days. It is difficult for the pepineros to leave their goal to zero even in those games in which the victory falls on the side of those of Asier Garitano. The technician of Bergara has already slipped on occasion that there are “things to improve”, in reference to defensive mechanisms.

Too much is granted and that has meant that, since his arrival, only three matches of the 13 under his baton have ended the goal to zero. The average of goals conceded, in fact, has risen and has passed from the 0.71 goals conceded in the Martí era to one goal received per game. The difference comes in the goals in favor, where the productivity of the era of 0.95 goals per game and now rises to 1.38 goals per game.

Even so, the statistics in defense worry the south of the capital, more if possible thinking about the play-off of promotion to First, a fundamental objective now of the pepineros. In a promotion like this, it is key to avoid conceding goals to avoid surprises or defensive overstrain. The issue is capital for a Asier Garitano that, in the phase with which he achieved climb Leganés to Second in 2014 He only conceded one goal (and it was in the last game) of the six that the team had to play to return to the silver category.

For now, so far this year, the Leganes he has left his goal at zero in thirteen games. Like him, four other teams have done it: Tenerife, Alcorcón, Mirandés and Malaga. In front, Sporting (16 games without conceding), Spanish (17) and, above all, Majorca (21) lead this defensive solvency ranking. The course of promotion to First, in the 2015-2016 season, Leganés avoided conceding in 20 games. Only Alavés and Osasuna (21) conceded less.

To get closer to that defensive solvency, it will be essential for Leganés to recover troops in defense. Currently the rear line is the most affected by physical problems. Against Espanyol, Garitano did not have Palencia, Bustinza, Miquel and Lasure for various ailments. What’s more, Tarín, Silva and Rosales they have been dragging annoyances for a long time that do not allow them to be at 100%.