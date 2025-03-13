“The initial decision made by the referee will not be modified unless the revision of the play clearly demonstrates that the decision constituted a clear, obvious and manifest error.” These few lines are point 3 of the VAR principles, much less than everything that has been written and said about the penalty goal annulled to Julián Álvarez in the controversial batch between Atlético and Real Madrid. The brief explanation, however, seems to deactivate any debate on the resolution of the referee Szymon Marciniak, supported by his partner in the Vor room, Tomasz Kwiatkowski. Almost 24 hours after the controversial action, there is still no clear, obvious and states that he demonstrates the double blow of the Argentine striker in his launch from eleven meters. On the other hand, those in charge of technology in the Metropolitan took an exact minute, since the ball played the network, to resolve a scenario that propelled whites to the Champions League rooms.

“Hours later, with a thousand images that have sent me and that I have seen, I continue in a sea of ​​doubts and no certainty. And with that I have already given you the answer, ”he explains to The avant -garde The ex -arted international Eduardo Iturralde González. After getting up from the ground, after draining at the time of the hit, Julián Álvarez raised his arm and closed his fist to celebrate the goal that matched the batch at that moment. The mattress, with a face of circumstances, said moments later the play with his companions Samuel Lino and Pablo Barrios while Bellingham, Mbappé and other Real Madrid players asked the assistant referees the alleged double touch.

“It is a surreal decision. The intervention of Var came precisely to solve clear, obvious and manifest errors and this situation is not. We do not have a clear image. Leaves the referee of VAR in a very bad place, ”he tells this newspaper Xavier Estrada Fernández, also an international ex -arter.

Julián Álvarez himself, who has not made public statements, would have explained to his relatives, as he has transcended, who did not have the feeling of having touched the ball for the second time. But beyond the intervention of VAR and if there was contact with the ball, as the UEFA happened, the decision clashes with the literalness of rule 14 of the IFAB that regulates penalties.

The regulations specify that in a chut from the eleven meters “the ball will be at stake at the time it is hit and move clearly.” Therefore, this explanation shows that at the moment of the launch of the chut, even with a minimum contact, the penalty would not have begun yet because the ball does not move sharply. “There is a debate among the referees. How are we going to cancel a thing that is not at stake? That is the key. There is no movement and, another more important thing, nor displacement, ”defends Iturralde based on rule 14.

Estrada points another circumstance reflected in Rule 13 that, judging by the images, could adjust to the action of Julián Álvarez. “There is one thing that is not talking and that is that the regulation guarantees that a footballer can play the ball in a penalty with both feet simultaneously,” says the former Catalan.

Although exceptional, Julián Álvarez’s penalty is not unique. The Argentine’s action has rescued other similar situations from the newspaper library, such as a launch from the fateful point of Leo Messi in the last final of the World Cup that was a goal, coincidentally also with Marciniak of referee. The images do not certify the double touch of the exblaugrana, but on that occasion on Qatar there was a more effective tool: a ball with multiple sensors that detect 500 data per second.

“I was in the presentation of the ball. It is like a cardiogram that is going up or down with the touches and is very sensitive. It is 100% sure that Messi did not touch it twice, ”says Iturralde, who bets as a solution to these controversies for the inclusion of this spherical innovative both in the Champions League and in the League.

The Basque believes that instead of canceling the penalty “it would be more just the repetition” in the case of a pitcher’s slip and also asks for more transparency to UEFA with the publication of the audios and the images of the VAR. Estrada proposes a more radical option. “All audios between the referee and the VAR should be heard live. I would facilitate the reason for a decision and close debates, ”he defends. While the changes do not arrive, there is only one immovable appearance after the action of Julián Álvarez: Real Madrid is in the Champions League rooms and Atlético fell for the sixth time before the eternal rival.