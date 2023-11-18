The situation and the decision are undoubtedly controversial. Carlos Sainz will have to serve a 10-place grid penalty for using a new battery pack after his was destroyed in a disastrous collision with a manhole cover during the first free practice of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. A circumstance for which there is no doubt that neither the pilot nor the team have the slightest responsibility, and where, indeed, the very safety of the pilot was put at risk by negligence on the part of the Federation itself, which caused the drivers on a track not suitable for the transit of Formula 1 cars.

In their decision to impose the penalty, the commissioners expressly wrote that, if they had had the power to grant an exemption to Ferrari, they would have done so, given the exceptional nature of the situation, but the regulation does not provide for this option in any case and is to ask whether there is an oversight in the rules or there is some form of principle. Reconstructing the history of this type of rules a little, we come to the conclusion that in reality there is a reason, acceptable or not, why the regulation is formulated in the current way, and it seems interesting to explain this concept, both to guarantee a greater understanding of what happened, and, perhaps, to inspire a reflection on what would be the best way to draft such a rule.



The sporting regulations, in article 28, define the number of components of a Power Unit that each driver can use during a season. There is no distinction of any type of situation, reference is only made to use, whatever the reason for which a component is replaced. Not only that, by comparing article 28 with 29, which establishes the rules for components with a limited number external to the PU (for example the exchange), one immediately notices the difference that for the latter almost every limitation is given to the Federation itself ( and therefore to its delegates) the right (obviously unquestionable) to judge that the article is effectively respected in specific cases, a provision totally absent in article 28, which “engraves in stone” a number, and there is no one who can establish an exemption. This is why the commissioners said they could not grant an exemption to Ferrari and Sainz, even though there was a willingness on their part. The underlying reason, which however appears clear with a critical reading, is that the Federation absolutely does not want to introduce a principle that it evidently considers dangerous, namely that exemptions can be granted when the responsibility for a failure of a given component cannot actually be attributed to the driver or his team. This is to avoid the possible “abusive” use of this rule by the teams, which could lead to extreme attempts to demonstrate that an engine broke due to the fault of the track, the federation or any external cause. This “any external cause” could very well be another driver on the track, and this would presuppose that whoever causes an accident also becomes responsible for all the consequent damages and whoever suffers it could find “free” advantages, such as a fresh and new Power Unit to be able to use.

Evidently the Federation’s choice of field is to stay totally outside of all this possible tangle of responsibility to prevent every contact, every accident and every situation from becoming an issue for lawyers and insurance companies rather than for stewards. We do not necessarily agree with this line, and it would indeed be appropriate to include situations like the one that happened to Sainz as explicit exclusions, especially for components such as the battery pack which do not have such a decisive influence on performance. However, it is quite clear that this is the reason, with the obvious side effect of sporting injustices that are inevitably imposed between grid penalties and budget caps that must be respected in any case. On the other hand, we have already seen the problem of Power Units becoming unusable due to accidents in the past, such as those after Bottas’ strike in Hungary in 2020 or after the accident between Verstappen and Hamilton at Silverstone in 2021, and no sporting justice is never intervened to remedy an obvious and unfair imbalance that is created in these situations. The regulatory approach therefore seems to be not to introduce (and to stay away from it as much as possible) the principle of liability in the limitations relating to the Power Unit given the sensitivity of the topic. The advantage is the circumscription of each event so as not to transform every situation into a potential appeal. The flaw is evident, namely that sportingly unjust decisions are produced. Lack of common sense? Certainly, even if in the recent past someone has abused what they consider to be common sense interpretations, disregarding the rules and making a series of messes that have cost them their job. It is difficult to say who is right, probably this famous common sense would be somewhere in the middle.