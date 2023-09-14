An open society and the principle of non-violence: here are some food for thought

A crony company it is a “closed” society. The articles of the Constitution should be rewritten (articles 1 and 3), according to this scheme: “Italy is a democratic Republic, founded on work, repudiates and fights every form of clientele and clientelism. Democracy must be substantial and not formal.” A company founded on the culture of “merit” it is an “open” society. A meritocratic society is an open society. Merit is an instrument of moral and economic growth of civil society and the State. An open society is contextually founded on the convergent principle of morality.

The same popular vote ends up becoming a mere exercise of formal democracy or CD. of “surface”: if the candidatures are an expression and exercise of the occupation of power, the freedom of expression of the vote is compromised at the root. Violent is that “blocked” democracy that imposes candidates by law and from above (always the same candidates). Even repeated slogans and cloying electoral propaganda do not apply the “principle of non-violence” (give us back the “Ideologies”).

In Poetry, the feeling of non-violence is related to the concept of freedom (Giannino di Lieto). Those intellectuals snob who get agitated for no particular reason on TV and practice verbal and smug aggression towards the interlocutor; who know everything and say everything, with their truths about life and existence, oppress the viewer, who reacts to the “violence” with an act of “freedom”, changing the television channel.

The arrogance of those who wrap themselves smugly and narcisstically in their own certainties, in apodictic truth and in their own “wisdom”, has always been a form of violence that tends to provoke a reaction in the interlocutor. I must say that even Pannella and the Radicals, when in the 70s they gagged themselves on TV at the Political Tribunes, remaining silent for the entire time of the broadcast, professed “non-violence”, but essentially applied it in reverse, forcing the viewer to to change channel. I don’t think they led to fruitful and positive thinking. Hunger and thirst strikes are also violent forms of exercising pseudo-freedomnot tending to convince, but to impose one’s thoughts and opinions through the “blackmail” of one’s behavior.

READ ALSO: Mattarella picks murderous men: “Violence against women? Barbarism”

The recent episode of the betrothed who on a public occasion (party for guests of the future wedding) leaves his partner the freedom to love (other men) as a “petitioner” is a typical example of psychological violence, inflicted on the weaker party, between the other. As well as the violence inflicted on unknowing spectators. Non-violence is an exercise in method, style, content, of respect for others, of non-arrogance. He who reasons, listens, does not profess truth. Making one’s beliefs and ideas assert itself is not an exercise in certainties but, on the contrary, in non-violence. Non-violence is the exercise of freedom.

The libertarian battles of the Socialists and Radicals of the 70s (divorce, abortion, etc.), now the one on the right to the “end of life” (see the Eluana Englaro case), the freedom of sexual choices, the color of the skin which must not produce discrimination between people, they are all forms of exercising “non-violence”.

The non-violent is a guaranteeist, the violent is a justicialist, the conformist is violent and a prevaricator. Violence is saying “we are the party of the honest”, as if honesty were only in those who professes it and everyone else were “criminals”. The revolution lies in non-violence and in the ethics of the behaviors practiced, which must be a form of civil resistance. “Merit” must not be a criterion and a value in the exclusive prerogative of the “Rights”. Utopia still remains the heritage and driving force of the ideal and historical “Left”.

Article by Lawyer Giovanni Maria di Lieto

Subscribe to the newsletter

