Once upon a time there was a boy who met a girl and they fell in love. This was not an everyday love, just as this is not an everyday story. They first saw each other in a crowded restaurant. They talked, nothing more. And yet each felt the connection between them. It was the beginning of a deep love that would survive extraordinary trials.

The couple had a lot in common. They apparently had all the advantages, being attractive, well-educated, and popular. However, behind the mask of good fortune was a more complicated reality. Both were products of unconventional childhoods. They both desperately wanted to escape their family history. And this was the problem. Both came from opposite ends of the social spectrum.

She was of royal blood, raised in opulence. The other was a commoner, raised in difficult circumstances by a single mother. Neither of them cared one bit about such things, though they weren’t naive enough to think that other people would share their views. Their biggest fear was that once their relationship became public they would lose what little freedom they had. Between the demands of royal protocol and 24-hour public scrutiny, they would become prisoners in a gilded cage.

But love conquers all, and by 2017 the couple was engaged. The announcement excited the public. That two people from such different backgrounds could fall in love and get married seemed like a fairy tale come true with something for everyone. By welcoming the engagement, the royal family was able to show that it was in step with the times. By covering it, the media had a gold mine on their hands. As for the general public, royal lover or not, there was a gallery of delights, whether it was gossip, glamor or simply the pride of knowing the world was watching.

However, this was not a fairy tale and the couple’s fears were soon realized. The media loves a good scandal, and when it comes to money, there are often one or two family members willing to cause trouble. The couple were terribly embarrassed after a private family feud was turned into something of a national sport, with the public invited to take sides. They felt simultaneously trapped and exposed. She became the target of ridicule, criticism and abuse. He was forced to defend her love for her against not-so-subtle plans to break up the couple.

One newspaper even ran a poll on whether their wedding should go ahead. Later, she revealed that the incessant attacks on her privacy and on her personally nearly led to a nervous breakdown. She loved him, but the situation was killing her.

The wedding took place, of course. By then, the couple was planning their escape. The plan was so bold, so unprecedented, that they told no one until all the pieces were in place. The announcement brought new convictions. Not only were they going to opt out of public life, they were going to immigrate to the United States. It would mean starting over, without titles, status or public money to support them. They would make their way in the world, living off their wages as ordinary citizens. To show their seriousness, they declined the offer of a parting sum.

His discreet arrival in the United States naturally sparked speculation. What was the couple really planning? Would they make good on their promise to lead a private life, or would they take advantage of their newfound freedom to air their grievances against the royal family, the media, and anyone who had ever offended them? There was no need for them to live in a tiny apartment when they could make millions telling their story.

We’ll never know if the couple was tempted to take any of these opportunities. They live a modest and quiet existence out of the spotlight. They don’t have a presence on any social media platform, though that hasn’t stopped the paparazzi from following in their footsteps. But the former princess Mako of Japan and her husband, Kei Komuro, are finally free and independent.

Mako, who had to give up her royal status to marry Komuro, has a master’s degree in museum studies and several years of experience in the art world. She took a position as an intern at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NY. Komuro, who had a Japanese degree in business law, received a scholarship to Fordham University Law School in NY. When she failed the bar exam on the first try, not surprisingly because English is her second language, she kept trying until she passed it on her third try this year. He works at the Lowenstein Sandler law firm. The pair may well become Japan’s top export. Other present and future former royals might take note.

By: INTELLIGENCE/Amanda Foreman