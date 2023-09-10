In a post on Nintendo Directwriting “It’s finally show time for the Princess Peach” (automated translation from Japanese). Furthermore, the leaker claims that we will also discover the official name of the game during the event.
According to the same leaker, new Donkey Kong and F-Zero games for Nintendo Switch will be present at the Nintendo Direct. More recently, Pyoro also stated that there will be remastered games for the Nintendo DS and Nintendo Wii.
Obviously for the moment it’s about only about leaks and rumors, not official information. We will have to wait for Nintendo’s announcements to have confirmation and definitively make sure that Pyoro is reliable.
The Princess Peach Game: What We Know
So far there’s only been talk of a “Princess Peach game” without titlewith just a short teaser shared by Nintendo.
“Princess Peach will be the protagonist of her own new game, which will be available in 2024” Nintendo said of the Princess Peach game shown in June’s Nintendo Direct. “Stay tuned for more information on this game in the future.”
The only game footage of Princess Peach we have at the moment also comes from that Nintendo Direct and shows the character climbing onto a stage to stand on a platform that appears to give her some kind of power-up, but the presentation doesn’t tell us what is actually happening to her.
