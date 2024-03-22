Princess Kate of Wales announced on Friday that she has cancer and is undergoing the first stages of chemotherapy, asking for “time, space and privacy” while she completes her treatment.

Kate, wife of British Crown Prince William, the eldest son of British King Charles III, confirmed that discovering that she had cancer after a successful abdominal surgery last January was a “huge shock,” but that she is “fine and improving every day.”

Kate, 42, spent two weeks in hospital last January after undergoing what her office said at the time was successful surgery for a non-cancerous, but unspecified, condition.

However, in a recorded message, Kate said subsequent tests revealed she had cancer, but said she was healthy and getting stronger.

Kate added, in a video clip filmed on Wednesday, “My medical team advised me that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy. I am currently in the early stages of this treatment.”

She continued, “This was of course a huge shock, and William and I did everything we could to deal with this matter privately for the sake of our little family.”

Princess Kate's office at Kensington Palace said it would not provide further details about her cancer. He added that the princess is on the road to recovery and that preventive chemotherapy began in February.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his wishes for the princess's “full and speedy recovery.”

Sunak stressed that the princess enjoys “the love and support of the entire country,” adding that she showed “tremendous courage” in the statement she just issued.

The United States wished the Princess of Wales a full recovery after the “terrible” news of her cancer diagnosis.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, “We all heard the terrible news. Our sympathies go out to the Duchess of Cambridge and her family.”