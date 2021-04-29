Ceremony of delivery of the Prize for Scientific Research of the Princess of Girona Foundation. REAL HOUSE (TWITTER) / Europa Press

The social and industrial relevance of the design of new antibiotics by computer has been the main argument of the jury that has designated the Galician biotechnologist César de la Fuente Núñez as the winner of the 2021 Princess of Girona Foundation for Scientific Research award. In a gala held at the center Cultural Center of Las Cigarreras de Alicante, chaired by Felipe VI, the Coruña researcher has been awarded for “his leadership and his excellent scientific career”, as well as for his “activity in defense of socially disadvantaged groups”.

De la Fuente, who currently leads a team focused on computer antibiotic development at the University of Pennsylvania, is considered one of the most relevant young scientists today. His research, according to sources from the foundation that awards this award, focuses on the application of computing to “discover completely new classes of antibiotics that can save millions of lives”, at a time when “for decades” has found no such drug that can fight “bacteria increasingly resistant” to the resources of medicine.

In such a challenging year, in which science has been pivotal, I am confident that today’s students will become tomorrow’s science heroes and help us out of the next César de la Fuente Núñez, Princess of Girona Foundation Prize for Scientific Research

In a short speech accepting the award, the researcher from A Coruña recalled his father, Raúl de la Fuente, a prominent neurologist who died in 2016, who taught him to be “curious and scientific” in his way of thinking. In addition, he stated that “in such a complicated year, in which science has been fundamental,” he trusts that today’s students “will become the scientific heroes of tomorrow and help us get out of the next one.”

The Princess of Girona Foundation awards recognize the work of young people under 35 years of age in different work areas and are endowed with 20,000 euros. De la Fuente joins a track record that this year has awarded the veterinarian and writer María Sánchez Rodríguez (Arts and Letters Award), the founding partner of Goy Gentile Abogados Lucía Goy Mastromiechele (Business Award) and the founder of the NGO NASCO Feeding Minds, Ousman Umar (Social Award). The scientist from A Coruña receives the same award that the chemist Rubén Darío Costa Riquelme reaped in 2020.

At the gala held today in Alicante, which was also attended by the Minister of Science and Innovation, Pedro Duque, the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig and the mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, the president of the Princess of Girona Foundation ., Francisco Belil, has urged public and private entities to “invest much more in research” and give support “to young people”, who are the “most affected”, he believes, by the current economic crisis. Education and youth employment are, in his opinion, two fundamental lines for the development of the country.

The director of the foundation, Mònica Margarit, points out that these awards are designed to “increase a pool of young people who are references for Spanish youth”. What they want, he continues, is to “increase the social presence” of those under 35 years of age in society, since, in this way, “they can participate, raise their voices” and appear in the media. “Young people are not the future, but the present,” he says, “and it seems that when they speak no one is listening to them.”

Through the different programs of the foundation, its leaders try to “provide tools for young people to lead the change” that is taking place in all social spheres. “You have to focus on what they are doing,” continues Margarit, “make them visible” and “improve their employability.” Hence, each year, they distribute their activities across different autonomous communities. “We approach all territories to look for young people, so that they have access to opportunities” that may be useful to them and so that they learn “the methodology for generating ideas,” he says.

