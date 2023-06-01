This year, 2023, the Medicines for Neglected Diseases Initiative is twenty years old and the celebration comes with an award under its arms and unequivocal support for its task. The Princess of Asturias Award for International Cooperation applauds and supports this denial and this fight against oblivion. The award jury meeting in Oviedo thus wanted to reward the DNDi (acronym for Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative), which works to find treatments for those who do not have it for a simple reason: medical and pharmaceutical research tends to stop side to those most vulnerable and poor populations. It is to this segment that this entity is directed, which is the result of the union of Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the World Health Organization and five international research institutions that has more than two hundred partners throughout the entire planet. from universities to research centers, ministries of health and companies.

Their mission is defined by themselves in this way: “Save lives and improve the health of people living with neglected diseases by using an alternative model to develop medicines for these diseases and guaranteeing equitable access to treatment,” it reads on its website, in which they explain that a non-profit model has been created that seeks to treat those who do not fall within the research impulse that marks the market. The public has, then, a key role here.

But what diseases are we talking about? Examples would be hepatitis C, dengue or Chagas disease, but there are also visceral and cutaneous leishmaniasis, malaria or sleeping sickness. “In collaboration with our partners, we are working on more than 40 projects that include more than 20 new chemical entities and we are carrying out more than 20 clinical trials,” the entity reveals on its website.

His career is not long, but the successes achieved are notable. He has developed eight treatments for neglected patients, most recently fexinidazole, the first exclusively oral treatment for sleeping sickness. In addition, he plans to develop at least a dozen more treatments by next year.

Headquartered in Geneva with regional offices in Cape Town, Kinshasa, Kuala Lumpur, Nairobi, New Delhi, New York, Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, the organization is committed to making research into these treatments an open and collaborative. They don’t want drug companies’ resources and research locked up in patent-protected files. “To accelerate early-stage research and reduce overall R&D costs, DNDi works to enable research stakeholders to actively collaborate, free from the constraints of intellectual property, by supporting and coordinating a number of open innovation initiatives. », they assure. There are projects underway in this regard. And more in the minds of those who seek that equality in access to medicines that dominates the world.