The monarchy took a key institutional step today. On the same day that she came of age, 18 years old, Princess Leonor, heir to the Crown, swore before Congress to “keep and enforce the Constitution and the laws and respect the rights of citizens and communities.” autonomous. An oath regulated in article 61 of the Magna Carta and essential to be able to become queen and head of state in the future, which the president of the lower house, Francina Armengol, defined as a “commitment” to a political system that “grants power through the institutions to whom it truly belongs: to the sovereign people.

The brief act, in the presence of the Kings, Infanta Sofía and all the powers of the State, strictly followed the script written more than 37 years ago by the socialist Gregorio Peces-Barba, father of the Constitution, for the swearing-in of the current king. Felipe VI when he was still crown prince. But the Cortes before which Leonor de Borbón Ortiz swore her submission to the Spanish legal system have little to do with the one at that time. If in 1986 there was a broad consensus around the Monarchy, in the current Parliament the weight of the parties that support it has been considerably reduced.

Not only three members of the acting Executive, Ione Belarra, Irene Montero and Alberto Garzón (from Podemos and IU), were absent from the event. None of the formations with which the president is the leader of the PSOE. Pedro Sánchez, negotiating his next investiture – Junts, ERC, EH-Bildu, PNV and BNG – did not attend either. What’s more, early in the morning, the Catalan republicans, the group led by Arnaldo Otegi and the Galician sovereigntists published a statement in which they attributed their absence to their refusal to endorse the “privileges of the Royal House.” “We will not participate in the umpteenth attempt to perpetuate an archaic and opaque institution,” they defend.

The Crown – which achieved its legitimization in democracy when, a few years after renouncing the absolute powers inherited from the dictator Francisco Franco, Juan Carlos I ordered the return of the tanks to their barracks on the night of the coup d’état of February 23, 1981-, was shaken in the decades of the 2000s and 2010s by the sexual and economic scandals carried out by the now emeritus king, excluded this Monday from the institutional ceremony, which still undermine his image.

The Royal House, the Government and the president of Congress intend that, to a certain extent, Leonor’s oath contributes to overcoming that stage. “Princess Leonor is a worthy representative of this modern country open to the world,” said Armengol in an intervention that challenged the speech of the partners of her-her formation. She is a young woman, close to the majority sentiments of her generation. A youth aware that the prosperous and modern country that we are has important challenges ahead. Challenges that are collective and that must be present in every step we take as a society.

Despite the absences, the Chamber was full. The seats were replaced by chairs to accommodate deputies and senators. Former presidents Felipe González, José María Aznar, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and Mariano Rajoy were also present. And all the regional presidents, with the exception of the Catalan, Pere Aragonès, and the Basque, Iñigo Urkullu.

After the solemn session, the presidents of the Congress of Deputies and the Senate imposed the medals of each of the chambers on the princess; Leonór inaugurated the second edition of the Book of Honor of the institution chaired by Armengol and, then, in the Hall of Lost Steps, the Royal Family greeted all the guests at the event (vice presidents and acting ministers, dean of the Diplomatic Corps, presidents of the autonomous communities, former presidents of the Government, head of the opposition, parliamentary spokespersons, speakers of the Constitution, former presidents of both chambers, mayor of Madrid, president of the Council of State, president of the Court of Accounts, Attorney General of the State and Defender of the People, among others).

To close the event in Congress, the Royal Family, together with the representatives of the high institutions of the State and the autonomous communities, and the Tables and spokespersons of the Congress and Senate, stood on the Palace Stairs, from which they will witness the parade along the Carrera de San Jerónimo of the group of the Armed Forces and Civil Guard.