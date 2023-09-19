The Princess of Asturias, who joined the Zaragoza Military Academy on August 17, took a new step in her military career this Tuesday: the lady cadet Borbón Ortiz received the saber that symbolizes her status as a future officer. Along with the 560 members of the first year of the General Military Academy (AGM), the heir to the Crown participated in the ceremony of handing over the sabers by her classmates from the second year. From this moment, according to the Ministry of Defense, “the obligation is acquired to embrace the ideals of patriotism, honor, courage, loyalty and service, the basis of her moral formation, included in the cadet’s decalogue.”

In the ceremony, of which the King’s House has offered photographs, since it was closed to the public, Leonor de Borbón wore the grancé-colored beret that she received on the 13th. After a speech by the director of the academy, General Manuel Rodríguez López, the numbers one of the two promotions (83, of which the Princess is now a part; and 82, which she will join in October) said a few words, before the new cadets received their steel sabers Toledo that symbolize their command capacity as future officers. After receiving the weapon, the person who delivers it and the person who receives it merge in a hug.

The cadet Borbón Ortiz in training in the courtyard of the General Military Academy (AGM) of Zaragoza, in an image distributed by the Royal Family. Real home Lady cadet Borbón Ortiz greets her second-year classmate after receiving the officer’s saber, in an image distributed by the Royal Family. Real home The Princess of Asturias, second in the row on the right, marches in formation at the General Military Academy (AGM), in an image distributed by the Royal Family. Real home Lady Cadet Borbón Ortiz poses after receiving her saber as a future Army officer. Real home

The central event of the Princess’s military training will take place on October 7, when the flag oath will be held in the Academy’s parade ground, this time with the presence of the public. One day before, the new cadets will be presented to the Virgin of the Pilar in the Basilica of Zaragoza. After swearing the flag, Leonor de Borbón will join the second course of the military teaching center, following a training program designed especially for her.

The Princess of Asturias has already completed the basic combatant training module, which has included 10-day exercises at the neighboring San Gregorio Maneuver Field (Zaragoza). Previously, the cadets had undergone a period of adaptation to military life.