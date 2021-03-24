The Princess of Asturias presides this Wednesday her first solo act a little over two years after she pronounced her first words in public and she will do so in the same setting as then, the headquarters of the Instituto Cervantes in Madrid.

The eldest daughter of the Kings, who turned 15 last October, presides over the act of commemoration of the thirtieth anniversary of the Instituto Cervantes. A scenario that is not alien to him and in which in 2018, the same day he turned 12, he spoke his first words in public. Then, Princess Eleanor read, in the presence of her parents and sister, the Infanta Sofía, the first article of the Constitution, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the Magna Carta.

The first solo act of the heiress, who has not been seen in public since October 17, the day she went to the small town of Somao to deliver the Exemplary Town of Asturias award, consists of a tour of the facilities of the Instituto Cervantes, where you will have the opportunity to learn about the digitization projects that are being carried out. You will also visit an exhibition with a sample of outstanding works in the different co-official languages.

Likewise, to leave a historical record of the moment, the Princess of Asturias has deposited in the Caja de las Letras the copy of the Constitution that she read in October 2018 and the copy of Don Quixote whose reading she shared in April of last year, in full confinement , with the Infanta Sofía.

The steps of Don Felipe



With Zarzuela’s decision to provide Princess Leonor with her own agenda, the heiress reinforces her institutional role, which she will fully assume upon reaching the age of majority and swearing in the Constitution. It will be after returning from Wales, where he will study the international baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College for the next two years.

Don Felipe and Doña Letizia have always tried to ensure that their daughters do not have continuous public exposure, which has not prevented Princess Leonor, especially since her father acceded to the throne in June 2014, firmly advance in their training and also social position. And, despite the fact that the King even said that the heiress would not follow in his footsteps to the letter, there is a certain parallel when it comes to burning stages.

In fact, Don Felipe, also 15 years old, starred in his first solo act. Of course his was an official trip abroad. He did so in June 1983, to Colombia, where the then Prince of Asturias represented the Crown in the commemoration of the 450th anniversary of Cartagena de Indias, where he was received with honors as head of state. Now, the Crown has decided that Princess Eleanor opens at the age of 15 in her first solo act.