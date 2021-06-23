Seven scientists from various countries whose contributions made it possible to rapidly develop several vaccines against Covid-19 were awarded the Princess of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research on June 23 in Spain.

Madrid (AFP)

“With their long trajectories in basic research, they have led to innovative applications such as obtaining, in an extraordinarily short time, effective vaccines to fight the Covid-19 pandemic,” the jury wrote in their minutes.

Among the winners are the Turks Özlem Türeci Y Ugur Sahin, the founders of the German laboratory BioNTech, specialized in messenger RNA, and which together with the American laboratory Pfizer developed the vaccine that was a world pioneer against the coronavirus.

The biochemistry of Hungarian origin was also recognized Katalin kariko and his main collaborator, the American immunologist Drew weissman, pioneers in investigating “the therapeutic possibilities of RNA”, paving the way for both Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, the Princess of Asturias Foundation statement said.

Precisely the founder of the modern biotechnology company, the Canadian biologist Derrick Rossi, was included among the winners, for “exploiting his discovery about the ability to transform and reprogram pluripotent stem cells thanks to RNA-based technologies”.

The jury, chaired by physicist Pedro Miguel Echenique, equally distinguished the British Sarah Gilbert, a researcher at the University of Oxford, who led the development of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, as well as the American immunologist Philip felgner, whose findings “led to the development of DNA vaccines.”

Dr. Sarah Gilbert is one of the world’s leading scientists. He started working at the University of Oxford in 1994 and today he is a protagonist in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. © Courtesy University of Oxford

Together, these researchers gave “an extraordinary demonstration of the ability of science to cope” with a pandemic “that changed daily life and the world economy,” added the Princess of Asturias Foundation.

Penultimate prize

With this award, only one of the eight awards that the Princess of Asturias Foundation awards annually and at the rate of one per week, that of International Cooperation, which will be announced next Wednesday, remains to be attributed.

In the Scientific and Technical Research category, 48 candidates from 17 different nationalities were competing this year. The one of the ‘parents’ of the anticovid vaccines was presented by the British biologist Peter Lawrence, recognized with the Princess of Asturias in 2007.

Last year’s winners in this section were the French mathematicians Yves Meyer and Emmanuel Candès, the Belgian Ingrid Daubechies and the Australian Terence Tao, for their work in the development of modern theories of data and signal processing.

In the previous weeks, the foundation announced the Prize for the Arts, for the Serbian Marina Abramovic, icon of the ‘performance’, and the Humanities, for the American feminist Gloria Steinem.

Likewise, the one for Social Sciences, which fell to the Indian economist Amartya Sen, and the one for Sports, for the Spanish Paralympic swimmer Teresa Perales, were failed.

In the previous two weeks, the Award for Letters, for the French writer Emmanuel Carrère, and the Award for International Cooperation, were awarded to the Campaign for Women’s Education, an international NGO that supports women in Africa.

The awards, instituted in 1981, are endowed with 50,000 euros (about $ 60,000) and a sculpture designed by the late Catalan artist Joan Miró.

The awards are named after the heir to the throne of Spain, Princess Leonor, and are presented by the kings in October in a solemn ceremony in Oviedo, capital of the Asturias region.