Madrid. American biologists Bonnie Bassler, Jeffrey Gordon and Peter Greenberg, whose studies of microorganisms have allowed them to work on new therapies and treatments against resistant bacteria, were awarded yesterday in Spain with the 2023 Princess of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research.

The work of Gordon, a pioneer in the study of microorganisms that live in the body, and Bassler and Greenberg, who have investigated the communication mechanisms between bacteria, have given rise to “new effective treatments against antibiotic-resistant bacteria,” indicated the jury’s decision released in Oviedo.

“Their contributions” in the scientific field have originated “new approaches that recognize the essential role of microorganism communities in life on Earth, including that of human beings,” added the ruling of the Princess of Asturias Foundation.

Gordon has dedicated himself to studying the tens of trillions of microorganisms present in the human intestine and their relationship with health and diseases, such as obesity and diabetes, as well as with “the neurological and immune development” of young people, explained the Foundation press release.

Professor of medicine and biological chemistry at the University of Washington in Saint Louis Missouri, and director of the Center for Genome Sciences and Systems Biology of said house of studies, he was the promoter of the so-called Human Microbiome Project, which has made it possible to identify the species that live inside people and sequence the genome of more than a hundred of them.

“Communication”

Bassler and Greenberg have carried out pioneering studies, separately, on the “communication” between bacteria through certain substances, which has made it possible to understand the mechanism and develop molecules that interfere in this process and thus open a path to develop treatments against bacteria resistant to the antibiotics.

Bassler is chair of the Department of Molecular Biology at Princeton University and Greenberg is professor of microbiology at the University of Washington.

These winners were chosen among 40 applications from 16 nationalities.

Established in 1981, the Princess of Asturias are endowed with about 55 thousand dollars) and a sculpture created by the late Catalan artist Joan Miró.

The Scientific and Technical Research Award is the seventh of the eight awards in this edition of the awards, considered the most prestigious in the Ibero-American world, which are awarded each year, at a rate of one per week, by the Princess of Asturias Foundation.

previous editions

Last year, in this category, the recognition went to the Frenchman Yann LeCun, the Canadian Yoshua Bengio and the British Geoffrey Hinton and Demis Hassabis, pioneers in artificial intelligence and its application in everyday life.

In other editions, the scientists responsible for the discovery of messenger RNA, which allowed several vaccines against covid-19 to be developed in record time, and promoters of mathematical data processing, were also awarded.

For now, the awards already announced for the 2023 edition have been the Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts, which went to the American actress Meryl Streep, the Humanities Award, which honored the Italian professor, writer and philosopher Nuccio Ordine, and the of Social Sciences, which awarded the French historian Hélène Carrère d’Encausse.

The Sports prize was also awarded, which was won by the Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge; that of Literature, which went to the Japanese writer Haruki Murakami, and last week that of International Cooperation, which won the Medicines for Neglected Diseases Initiative.

The announcements of this edition will conclude on June 14, with the ruling of the Princess of Asturias of Concordia.

The awards, which take their name from the title of the heir to the throne of the Spanish crown, Princess Leonor, are presented by Kings Felipe and Letizia, usually accompanied by their daughters, in October at a ceremony in Oviedo, the capital of Asturias.