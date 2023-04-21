This April 21, Queen Elizabeth II would have turned 97 years old. The monarch, who died on September 8 of last year, is still very present in the memory and in the daily lives of the members of the British royal family. On such an important date, the Princes of Wales, William of England and Catherine, wanted to honor the longest-lived British queen in history posting a picture in which she is accompanied by her minor grandchildren and some of her great-grandchildren, including Archie and Lilibet, the children of Henry of England and Meghan Markle.

The unpublished photograph, beyond being a tribute to her birthday, has great meaning: it was taken by Kate last summer at Balmoral Castle. “Today would have been her late Majesty’s birthday Queen Elizabeth II. This photograph shows her with some of her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren ”, explains the text with which they have accompanied the image published on the official social networks of the princes of Wales. It is one of the last snapshots that were taken of the monarch, since a few weeks later she would die in that same place, in the Scottish castle where she spent her summers.

The queen appears seated in the center of the image, on a green sofa in a cozy living room that has already been used on more than one occasion for family portraits. To the right of the monarch is Mia Tindall, Zara’s eldest daughter — Princess Anne’s only daughter — holding her brother, Lucas Felipe, born in March 2022. So far there was no public photograph of the youngest great-grandson together to the monarch. On the other side, she is accompanied by Savannah Phillips, daughter of Peter Phillips – eldest son of the princess.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh with several of their great-grandchildren. Behind, Savannah Phillips; In front, from left to right, Jorge, Luis and Carlota from Cambridge, Isla Phillips with Lena Tindall in her arms and Mia Tindall. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge (GETTY)

In the second row are Lena Tindall, Prince George and Charlotte (second and third in line to the throne, respectively), Isla Phillips and Prince Louis (the youngest of William and Kate, fourth in line). At the top are Lady Louise Windsor and Jaime, who has just become the new Earl of Wessex, following his father Prince Edward’s recent appointment as Duke of Edinburgh. In this idyllic and nice photograph there are notable absences that have not gone unnoticed. To the obvious lack of Archie and Lilibet we must add that of the children of princesses Eugenia (a two-year-old boy named August) and Beatriz (a year-and-a-half-year-old girl, Siena), daughters of Andrés and Sarah Ferguson, who also did not They appear in the snapshot.

It’s no secret that the Duchess of Cambridge is passionate about photography. Her camera has captured the most tender and important moments of her children: from Jorge’s first day of school to memories of the trips. Her hobby is so well known in the royal family that in June 2019 Queen Elizabeth II named her patron of the Royal Photographic Society of the United Kingdom, founded in 1853.

But the princes of Wales have not been the only ones to pay tribute to the late monarch. The official account of the british royal family has published on its social networks an image of Elizabeth II in tribute: “Today we remember the incredible life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on what would have been her 97th birthday,” explains the text that accompanies the publication.

This commemoration occurs 15 days after the coronation of Carlos III, a ceremony in which the replacement within the British monarchy will be made official. The United Kingdom will experience her first coronation in seven decades, during which time the queen has been at the helm of royalty. Although the details about the enthronement are becoming known little by little, some of them remain a mystery that will only be revealed on May 6.