The recent event dedicated to the anime Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama U-17 World Cup (The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup) saw the release of a new trailer, in which not only is offered a taste of the songs used for the opening and ending, but also reveals that the series will begin its airing in July.
Keiichiro Kawaguchi (ISLAND), returning later The Prince of Tennis II Hyotei vs Rikkai Game of Futurewill direct the series for KAI study And MSCwith Mitsutaka Hirota (Nanbaka) to supervise the script again, e Akiharu Ishii (Blood +, Ultramarine Magmell) once again as character designer and chief animation director.
Great returns also in the cast of voice actors with:
- Junko Minagawa as Ryōma Echizen
- Ryotaro Okiayu as Kunimitsu Tezuka
- Hiroki Yasumoto as Hōō Byōdōin
- Junichi Suwabe as Keigo Atobe
- Sachiko Nagai as Seiichi Yukimura
- Yoshimasa Hosoya as Kuranosuke Shiraishi
- Tarusuke Shingaki as Eishirō Kite
- Mamoru Miyano as Ryōga Echizen
While among the novelties we find:
- Hiroki Takahashi as Ralph Rhinehart
- Kenjiro Tsuda as Dodo Obando
- Takayuki Kondō as Kiko Balentien
- Naru Kawamoto as Alan Hopkins
- Masaya Onosaka as Rocky Meredith
- Kohei Kiyasu as Maxwell
- Kentarō Tone as Jürgen Borisovich Volk
- Tomokazu Seki as Zeus Iliopoulos
- Subaru Kimura as JJ Dorgias
- Kazuyuki Okitsu as Alexander Amadeus
- Natsuki Hanae as Prince Ludovic Chardard
Without stealing any more time, we leave you in the company of the new trailer!
Source: ADK Emotions Street Anime News Network
