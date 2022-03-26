The recent event dedicated to the anime Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama U-17 World Cup (The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup) saw the release of a new trailer, in which not only is offered a taste of the songs used for the opening and ending, but also reveals that the series will begin its airing in July.

Keiichiro Kawaguchi (ISLAND), returning later The Prince of Tennis II Hyotei vs Rikkai Game of Futurewill direct the series for KAI study And MSCwith Mitsutaka Hirota (Nanbaka) to supervise the script again, e Akiharu Ishii (Blood +, Ultramarine Magmell) once again as character designer and chief animation director.

Great returns also in the cast of voice actors with:

Junko Minagawa as Ryōma Echizen

Ryotaro Okiayu as Kunimitsu Tezuka

Hiroki Yasumoto as Hōō Byōdōin

Junichi Suwabe as Keigo Atobe

Sachiko Nagai as Seiichi Yukimura

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Kuranosuke Shiraishi

Tarusuke Shingaki as Eishirō Kite

Mamoru Miyano as Ryōga Echizen

While among the novelties we find:

Hiroki Takahashi as Ralph Rhinehart

Kenjiro Tsuda as Dodo Obando

Takayuki Kondō as Kiko Balentien

Naru Kawamoto as Alan Hopkins

Masaya Onosaka as Rocky Meredith

Kohei Kiyasu as Maxwell

Kentarō Tone as Jürgen Borisovich Volk

Tomokazu Seki as Zeus Iliopoulos

Subaru Kimura as JJ Dorgias

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Alexander Amadeus

Natsuki Hanae as Prince Ludovic Chardard

Without stealing any more time, we leave you in the company of the new trailer!

Source: ADK Emotions Street Anime News Network