The official website of Ryōma! Shinsei Gekijōban Tennis no Ōji-sama (Ryōma! Rebirth Movie The Prince of Tennis), the film in 3DCG dedicated to the famous spokon series The Prince of Tennis, today offers us a new and very special clip for viewing.

In this small excerpt of the film, expected in Japanese cinemas from the next September 3, you can admire the protagonist Ryoma Echizen struggling with a rap battle during a “rap festival” …

The story told by the film begins with Ryoma just arrived in the USA, and on his way he will find Sakuno Ryūzaki boarded by a tennis gang. The protagonist will then try to help Sakuno, but will eventually respond to a ball thrown by a mysterious person in a wheelchair. Ryoma is Sakuno they will find themselves traveling back in time, returning to the moment when Nanjiro, the protagonist’s father, played in America and was known as “Samurai Nanjiro“.

This ambitious film will arrive in theaters in two different versions, each of which will have different scenes from the other. Those present in the version He decides will be dedicated to Kunimitsu Tezuka, captain of the Seigaku, is Seiichi Yukimura, captain of the Rikkai, while those of the version Glory they will see Keigo Atobe, captain of the Hyōtei, is Kuranosuke Shiraishi, captain of the Shitenhōji.

