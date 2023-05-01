The prince of Rome: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema 1

Tonight, Monday 1 May 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1, The Prince of Rome will be broadcast, a 2022 film directed by Edoardo Falcone with Marco Giallini, Giulia Bevilacqua, Filippo Timi, Sergio Rubini and Denise Tantucci. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Rome, 1829. Bartolomeo Proietti is a rich and powerful man who is about to acquire (or rather, buy) the title of prince by marrying the aristocrat Domitia. But the subordinate who was supposed to bring him the hundred scudi necessary for the transaction is sentenced to death before revealing to Bartolomeo where the money is kept. In order to obtain the necessary information from the deceased, Sor Meo (as his maid Teta calls him) turns to a sorceress who admonishes him: by evoking the dead he will also be able to come across the souls that have been wandering around Rome for centuries. In fact, instead of the ghost of the subordinate, Bartolomeo will meet those of Beatrice Cenci and Giordano Bruno, who will accompany him in a review of the past, which will be followed by a preview of the future, useful for rethinking his entire existence.

The Prince of Rome: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Prince of Rome, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Marco Giallini: Bartholomew

Giulia Bevilacqua: Theta

Sergio Rubini as Prince Accoramboni

Filippo Timi: Giordano Bruno / Writer

Giuseppe Battiston: Pope Borgia / Shepherd

Denise Tantucci: Beatrice Cenci / Woman with baby in her arms

Andrea Sartoretti: Eugenio

Liliana Bottone: Domitia

Massimo De Lorenzo: Duilio

Antonio Bannò: Joachim

Maurizio Lops as Marquis Roviano

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Prince of Rome on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 1 May 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.