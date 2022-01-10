Throughout the last two years we have seen how multiple productions of all kinds were stopped, prolonged or canceled due to the problems implied by COVID-19 and its variants. Despite the risks posed by the pandemic, some projects have not stopped. This is the case of the reboot of The Prince of rap, which has managed to break the record for the most cases reported in a production.

According to Deadline, dozens of positive COVID-19 cases have been reported on the set of The Prince of rap. With this, it has been noted that sick people work mainly with actors and the most important members of this production. However, this has not stopped the filming at all, and everything is still in progress for filming today, tomorrow, and the rest of the week.

On the other hand, it has been pointed out that several of the positive tests come from pre-employment examinations, which means that they were detected before people began working in the program. Sources have suggested that, as a result of current protocols, production has not had to be stopped, although some schedules have had to be adjusted.

If production does not stop, it is planned that the reboot of The Prince of rap It will be released on February 13, 2022. In related topics, here you can the first trailer of this series.

Editor’s Note:

This is a record not to be happy about. Hopefully this manages to be an example so that future productions do not have to continue their recordings with so many cases of COVID-19, and put everyone involved at risk.

Via: Deadline