Will Smith He has been involved in a controversial assault on Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, due to a prank on his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. In this way, the immediate reaction of various studies has been to cancel several projects with the actor, with which fans would not have the sequel to “Bright”, a new installment of “Bad boys”, among others.

However, a memory for which we will always remember the recent Oscar winner will be “The Prince of rap”a comedy that was very popular in the early 90s and has remained a souvenir of the past for thousands of fans.

The hilarious plot, which will premiere a remake for Star Plus, introduced us to a young Will moving into the house of his wealthy uncles in the wealthy neighborhood of Bel Air. However, his comedic portrayal of life at the time also had its dramatic parts, which peaked in the fourth installment of the show.

Will Smith became one of the most famous stars of the 90s thanks to. his leading role in “The Prince of Rap”. Photo: Warner Bros/Broadcast

“Dad has a new excuse”

During season 4 of “The fresh prince of Bel-Air”tears moistened the eyes of thousands of viewers with chapter 24, entitled “Dad has a new excuse” and that saw the light in 1994, 28 years ago. In this episode, the return of Will’s father, Louafter more than a decade of abandoning her son.

The protagonist is willing to forgive his dad and make amends with him, he even wants to make him proud. but the uncle Phil He realizes the true intentions of the man, because he knew that his sudden appearance was to obtain economic benefits from the new status of his firstborn.

Clearly, the young man does not want to pay attention to this, until he discovers that his father is going to leave him behind, with another excuse in between. The result? Will He begins to scream helplessly and swears that he will be a better father than the one he had.

The sequence ends with the character of Smith collapsed in the arms of his uncle, a hug that was improvised by the actor James Avery. With this heartbreaking moment that marked fans, there was a better relationship between the two, in addition to seeing a change in how the teenager saw the whole picture.

In a way, the dialogues in the program were not only transported to reality, but also to fiction, as some of their most prominent roles have served as examples.

With this, we have his outstanding participations in “Looking for happiness” and most recently in “King Richard”, a role for which he won a gold statuette.

Will Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his leading role in “King Richard: A Winning Family.” Photo: AFP

reality as inspiration

What many did not know is that the painful episode mentioned above was inspired by the protagonist’s own experiences with his father in real life, Willard Carroll Smith. Although on previous occasions the actor declared that his father was there for him, his behavior in general and the mistreatment of his mother were an important factor in their relationship.

In addition, Smith He mentioned that on one occasion he thought about killing his father when he was in a hospital bed. His statements left quite a strong impression on his followers, as they revealed that a superficial smile can hide deep suffering.