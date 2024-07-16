The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority announced the opening of registration for the “Prince of Poets” programme for its eleventh season for those wishing to participate through its website, starting from July 16 until August 15, 2024.

The eligibility requirements stipulate that the participant must be between 18 and 45 years old, and must send a classical poem with no more than 20 verses and no less than 8 verses, or a free verse poem with no more than two stanzas, and no more than 15 lines in each stanza. Participation in the program requires sending a CV of the participant, including date of birth, place of residence, and contact information, and sending a copy of the participant’s passport, which is valid for no less than 12 months, and a personal photo for official transactions.

Those wishing to apply for the new season can view full information about online registration on the programme’s official website: princeofpoets.ae.

After the registration period ends, the jury will sort the nominations and evaluate the poems according to precise artistic and critical standards, followed by interviews with the poets and tests to select those who qualify for the live episodes at Al Raha Beach Theatre in Abu Dhabi, where twenty poets will be chosen to compete for the title of “Prince of Poets.”

The Prince of Poets programme sheds light on the role of the Emirate of Poetry, Abu Dhabi, in enhancing poetic interaction and communication, as it is an open window onto the horizons of cultural extension for dialogue between peoples and cultures, a beacon in enhancing Arab cultural movement, and a platform that brings together the sons of the Arabic language.

The Prince of Poets programme enhances the role of poetry and criticism in promoting classical poetry, the Arabic language, and belonging to Arab culture and its poetic heritage. It also seeks to discover and support new poetic talents.

The first place winner will receive the title of Prince of Poets, the cloak of poetry that represents the historical legacy of the Arabs, the ring that symbolizes the title of the emirate, and a cash prize of one million dirhams. The second place winner will receive a prize of 500,000 dirhams, the third place winner will receive a prize of 300,000 dirhams, the fourth place winner will receive a prize of 200,000 dirhams, and the fifth place winner will receive a prize of 100,000 dirhams.