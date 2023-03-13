Alexander Blas, also known as “The Prince of Gamarra”, He celebrated his wedding with Pamela Marrache with a tremendous party held on Saturday, March 11, at a venue located in Casuarinas, in the Surco district. One of the guests at this luxurious event was the businessman Renzo Costa, who made known through his social networks the exclusive drink that was served at his friend’s marriage. A champagne French brand Moët & Chandon was delivered to all attendees.

What is the cost of the champagne that was served at the wedding of Alexander Blas?

The businessman Alexander Blas gave his guests a exclusive champagne. It should be noted that a 750 ml bottle has a high cost ranging from 400 to 500 soles.

The high price is due to the fact that the producer Moët & Chandon makes this drink with selected grapes of the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier varieties, from different vintages, also because it has been consumed by the same royal family of the United Kingdom, which has increased its prestige.

This champagne is considered one of the most luxurious drinks around the world due to its exclusivity, flavor and tradition.

This was the decoration and concert that Group 5 gave at the wedding of Alexander Blas

Renzo Costa, friend of Alexander Blas, revealed some details of the wedding of the popular “The Prince of Gamarra”. Through her Instagram account, Brunella Horna’s ex-partner published images of the marriage in which it can be seen that the place was decorated with blue flowers, ornaments, illuminated tables in gold, a waterfall, among others.

Costa also showed the presentation of the Grupo 5 cumbia orchestra, led by Christian Yaipén, who performed the best songs from his repertoire.