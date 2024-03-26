Artificial intelligence, Almawave signs a partnership with the private office of the Sheikh of Dubai

Almawave bet on Dubai. The Italian company, listed on Euronext Growth Milan (Egm) and affiliated to the group Almavivahas signed an agreement with Seed Group, an entity of the private office of the Sheikh of Dubai Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum.

The agreement aims to promote Almawave's artificial intelligence solutions in Dubai and the wider Mena region (Middle East and North Africa). Second Valeria SandeiCEO of Almawavein an interview with MF-Milano Finanzathe Italian company will collaborate with the expertise of Seed Group to best adapt its products to the needs of the Middle Eastern and African markets.

The expansion towards Dubai is considered a strategic move for Almawave's international growth, adding another piece after the announcement of the acquisition of the Spanish company last December Mabrian Technologies.

In recent years, the company of Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum has conducted an intense search for innovative companies around the world, establishing strategic partnerships to attract them to the Emirates.