Today there is a derby at Mestalla, although little has been said about it (follow the game live on AS.com). More like nothing for Valencia. And also with a lot at stake for both, although with so much external noise it might not seem so. The derby has come eclipsed from Johor, whose Prince narrates on Instagram his next arrival at Mestalla and even already meets with Javier Tebas; for that open war between Meriton and the Generalitat Valenciana, of which even the Minister of Sports has opined; and also for what Velasco Carballo said about Lemar’s elbow Capoué, adding more spice to the refereeing issue the presence tonight of Gil Manzano in the VAR room, a referee who does not keep good memories for Vila-real for his matches against Real and Betis.

But it is finally Friday and the derby arrives. The only Prince present will be from Coslada and his name is Dani. Parejo returns to Mestalla, where he spent 9 years and was captain. In truth Mestalla was the home of several yellows: Albiol, Costa, Coquelin, Alcácer and Emery. And in summer it could be Capoué, at the beginning of the end of the Grace era.

With the ‘no’ signing of the French, the bad vibes began and with the arrival of no one, the divorce. Since then, October, the relationship between Gracia and Anil Murthy is a mere marriage of convenience and we will see how long it lasts. At another juncture, it would be said that today it could be broken if Villarreal conquers Mestalla (six victories in 20 visits in the League), although who knows who decides that now: if Peter Lim or also the Prince of Johor.

So let’s not think about tomorrow and analyze today. Grace hesitates between Alex White or pardon Guedes, that he has not scratched the ball since he pointed it out (with good reason) on Real Madrid day; Guillamon will fill the vacancy of Diakhaby and in principle will continue to top Maxi Gomez despite its drought (nine games without seeing the door). Emery, whose team has added 3 of the last 21 points (8 Valencia in the same period), will wait to see what feelings he has Alcacer to put him or Chukwueze.