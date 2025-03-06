The raffle of the primitive this Thursday, March 6 has left a New Millionaire in Spain. Although there are no successful current category (six successes + reimbursement), a first -class attrition 1,204,844.15 euros. In addition, the boat for the next draw adds 12,200,000 euros of boat.

The ticket has been validated in Loteries administration No. 2 of Sant Feliu de Llobregat (Barcelona)located in Santa Creu, second category 2.

Lotteries and bets of the state celebrates the raffle of the primitive three times a weekon Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, being the raffle of greatest acceptance in Spain.

