In the catalogs of the platforms they appear occasionally novelties that rejoice the cinephile. One of those who has exercised this effect on the last dates is The Order: The silent brotherhood, Thriller With Jude Law and Nicholas Hault which has become one of the most watched titles of Amazon Prime Videoand also one of the most spoken.

Justin Kurzeldirector who caught attention for his Macbeth and that after daring with the (not as lazy as it was said) adaptation of Assassin’s Creed signed The true story of Kelly’s band and Nitramshows a FBI agent (played by Law) specialized in organized crime and hate groups that follows in the footsteps of some radical right -wing men and supremacist ideas that advance towards terrorist action.

Presented at the Venice Festival of 2024, the film is based on real events, specifically in the Movements of the American extremist Bob Mathews (Hault) In 1983 and 1984. The script by Zach Baylin is based on a book by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt.

Together with Law and Hault, the presence of Tye Sheridan as the young local agent who helps the FBI member. In the cast it also appears Jurnee SmollettHusk companion (Law) and knowledgeable of their way of working and their internal situation.

Criticism of ‘The Order: The Silent Brotherhood’

The Order: The silent brotherhood

Nicholas Hault, in The Order (Amazon Prime Video)

The discomfort with the personal and general situation acquires different forms of expression and can be viced and mixed with hate, violence and radicality. The Order: The silent brotherhood It develops throughout 1983 and 1984 but is perceived currently as a reflection of the ‘cultivation broth’ supremacist and extremist which has been mutating and managing in certain channels of American society.

Justin Kurzel channels the political substrate as a warning of the existing foci (the book followed which doctrine by the members of the terrorist group shown exercises Nexo with the Capitol assailants) in a Thriller of criminal steps and police movements that radiates solidity and strength, in what have a lot to do Jude Law and Nicholas Hault.

Lawin a great example of its interpretive maturity, it gives off presence in his role as FBI agent with instinct And with the look always fixed on its mission, features that motivate that his face exhibits in turn Vital tiredness (accompanied by what the bleeding nose say about the impact of the rhythm it carries) and grief (family distancing).

In parallel, Hault (They are attractive both the evolution of your career and the projects for which you opt), Surprised for your change of registration. Transmits Bob Mathews turbidityhis leadership capacity on people of related thought, his corrupted perspective, his desire for action against the words installed in the community that raised the ‘white power’ to which he belongs in origin (thus reproaches the preacher) and,, In contrast, its family side and community creation among yours.

However, in those normality scenesin the style of the typical neighborhood meeting for the barbecue, The frightening is filtered for the mentality of these men and the plans in which they work. This dark substrate emerges uncomfortable when, in that framework of family relaxation, he teaches him to shoot a can of beer to his son, of the young.

Jude Law, Jurnee Smollett and Tye Sheridan, in ‘The Order’ (Amazon Prime Video)

The FBI agent, alerted because it detects that the group he investigates is governed by a different methodology and intuits that he is preparing something, perceives that deep down the leader only thinks of his own figure and use others for their purposes. It is one Little pity that Mathews’s portrait does not finish expressing all suggested nuances.

There will be those who prioritize political reading, and of course resonance and latent are there, although The incentives of The Order: The silent brotherhood They rest in the interest that descriptions exerciseboth those of the two main characters and the radical environment, And in Kurzel’s exhibition tone.





Regarding the environmental description, the look stops in The split and terrorist path of the Mathews group In front of a collective of defenders of the ARIA race that awaits the moment of acquiring political influence, and also in the secondary position of women (the wife of the antagonist, the lover). They move in that circle and know what there is, but do not verbalize what worries them and do not like, unlike the woman of the young agent of the Sheriff’s office that helps Husk (Law).

Interpreted by Tye Sheridan, the evolution of this character, its degree of involvement in the case, represents the Presence in the development of aspects not completely profiledwhich at all prevent Kurzel’s proposal from waking up.

