The Western Lands already know of the existence of the Dragon Reborn. Its presentation in Falme kicked off the fight against the Dark One in a promising future for the saga. Before the premiere of the second season of The wheel of timePrime Video already announced its continuation in a third set of chapters.

Now, the series premieres the trailer for its season 3, which will have to address what is Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) and his group of brave friends, always under the protection of Moiraine (Rosamund Pike). A decisive moment for some protagonists who will have to face the wrath of the Forsaken, the Children of Light and even the Aes Sedai.

‘The Wheel of Time’, season 3: trailer

“The world is changing. Who knows how deep the Shadow’s roots have gone?” Moiraine says in the first trailer for the third season of The wheel of time. Some first images in which we see how all futures go through the tragic death of Rand, the Dragon Reborn, unless the Aes Sedai gives her life in exchange. A lot action, numerous kisses and new scenarios They surprise in a spectacular preview that will leave many mouths open.

‘The Wheel of Time’ 3T: what book will you adapt?

The last episode of the second season showed us the fight in Falme of the Children of the Light against the Seanchan Empirewho had gained control of this territory under the sibylline arts of the Renegade Ishamael, finally killed by Rand.

The third season will resume the action right at that same moment. This supposes the adaptation of the fourth book (in chronological order) of the literary saga written by Robert Jordan. So, The rise of shadow (1992) It will be the key to the new plots, where Rand and Perrin will have greater relevance. Something we knew from the showrunner of the series himself, Rafe Judkins.

“In the second and third seasons we have dedicated two episodes of each season to various characters. The second one has been very important for Egweyne and Nynaeve, and the next one will be very important for Rand and Perrin,” Judkins has confessed.

In this way, The wheel of time 3T will narrate Rand’s journey to the Stone of Tear to obtain the legendary sword called Callandor and prove that he is the Dragon Reborn, after which he will travel to the Aiel Wasteland so that these rude people see that he is the true chosen one.

‘The Wheel of Time’ 3T: cast

The third season will feature the return to the series of Rosamund Pike (as Moiraine Damodred), Daniel Henney (Lan Mandragoran), Josha Stradowski (Rand al’Thor), Zoe Robins (Nynaeve al’Meara), Marcus Rutherford (Perrin Aybar), Madeleine Madden (Egwene al’Vere), Donal Finn (Mat) or Natasha O’Keeffe (Lanfear), among others.

After the release of the rest of the Forsaken, the new chapters will feature new villains, including Moguedien, played by Laia Costa (five little wolves). In this way, the Spanish actress joins an international blockbuster where we already saw in the first two seasons Alvaro Morte as Logain Ablair, the False Dragon Reborn.

‘The Wheel of Time’, season 3: premiere date

After the favorable reviews for the second season, Prime Video decided to be cautious and give its creators the necessary time to repeat the high audience figures. Added to this was also the paralysis of the industry due to the strike of Hollywood actors and scriptwriters in 2023, something that has caused The wheel of time 3T it takes even begging 2025more specifically until March 13.





Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movie and series news? Sign up for our newsletter.