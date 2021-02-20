Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin discussed with his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko the implementation of an agreement on the transportation of oil products through Russian ports, according to website the Russian government.

“The heads of government discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in various fields. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the intergovernmental agreement on the transportation and transshipment of Belarusian oil products intended for export through the seaports of the Russian Federation, signed on February 19, 2021 in Moscow, ”the message says.

In addition, the prime ministers exchanged views on joint measures to counter coronavirus infection and discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts at the government level.

An agreement on the transportation of oil products through Russian ports was signed on February 19. The ceremony took place in Moscow. The document was signed by the head of the Ministry of Transport of Russia Vitaly Savelyev and the Minister of Transport and Communications of Belarus Alexey Avramenko.

The document envisages the transshipment of more than 9.8 million tons of cargo (fuel oil, gasoline, oil) by Belarusian enterprises in Russian ports in the Baltic in 2021–2023; in the future, its validity period may be extended.

Oil products produced by Belarusian refineries will be transported to Russian ports by rail. The document determines the maximum rates for rolling stock and services for transshipment of goods in the seaports of Russia.

Earlier, on February 16, the project was approved by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.