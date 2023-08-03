Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister announced the separation from his wife with a post on Instagram.

A very famous and powerful couple have announced their separation after 18 years of marriage. We are talking about the Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau separating from his wife Sophie Gregoire after 18 years and 3 children.

The announcement came on social media with a post published on Instagram where the prime minister explained the reasons for the separation.

Source: web

“After many important and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate” – he announced.

And then: “As always we remain a family united by a deep love and respect for each other and for all that we have built and will continue to build”.

Finally, the prime minister launched an appeal, asking that the privacy of their children be respected. “For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect ours and their privacy” – it is read.

The prime minister’s office said in a statement that the couple have signed a separation agreement.”To ensure that all legal and ethical steps relating to their decision to separate are taken, and that they will continue to do so in the future.”

Justine Trudeau51 years old, and Gregoire Trudeau, 48 were married on May 28, 2005 in a ceremony in Montreal. They met as children, when she was a classmate of his younger brother Michel, and reconnected as adults when they organized a charity gala in 2003.

Eighteen years of marriage and three children (15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien) but in the last period the two appeared increasingly distant and were rarely seen together in public outings.

There separation comes at a bad political time for Trudeau, who has fallen in support and trailing the Conservatives in polls ahead of elections scheduled for October 2025. Last week the premier announced a cabinet reshuffle with the stated aim of strengthening his economic team before of the vote.