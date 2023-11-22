The Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Abdullah Aripov, met with the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi, in the capital, Tashkent, as part of the activities celebrating honoring the winners of the first session of the Uzbekistan Award for Government Quality, which was launched in November 2022, as part of the strategic partnership in government modernization between the two countries, which relies on… Its design and standards are based on the UAE government excellence system.

Aribov and Al-Gergawi reviewed the latest developments in the strategic partnership between the governments of the two countries in the areas of modernization and development of government work, and the achievements that have been achieved over more than four years of effective partnership, and touched on the possibilities and opportunities to expand the horizons of bilateral cooperation to improve government work models.

The Prime Minister of Uzbekistan honored the winners of the Uzbekistan Government Quality Award in its institutional and individual categories, who were chosen after a comprehensive evaluation process of more than 200 nominations from 17 government agencies that applied for the award in its first session, in which 43 experts, evaluators and a jury from the UAE participated.

Aripov stressed that the partnership between the governments of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the UAE has reached advanced levels of broad cooperation between the two countries, given the great support it enjoys from the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirzayev, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. He pointed out that the Uzbekistan Award for Government Quality represents an important milestone for the strategic partnership in government modernization, through which the process of excellence is strengthened and government institutions are motivated to work hard to achieve the highest levels of quality of services and efficiency of performance, pointing out that the award reflects the common understanding of the centrality of quality and excellence in developing government work. And creating a qualitative shift in its work models and methodologies aimed at improving the lives of community members.

Al Gergawi stressed that the fruitful partnership between the governments of the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan reflects the visions of the leadership of the two countries on the importance of enhancing positive cooperation in the areas of government work, and translates the directives of the UAE leadership to exchange knowledge between the governments of the world, and expand the circle of international partnerships aimed at designing the governments of the future.

He praised the keenness and efforts of the government of Uzbekistan to adopt and implement a culture of institutional excellence in all aspects of government work, as it is an important tool to motivate entities to continue developing and modernizing government work. He pointed out the importance of the award in consolidating the foundations of quality and excellence and drawing clear directions for developing performance, raising the efficiency of government cadres, and building… The capabilities of the entities, enhancing their effectiveness, and motivating them to provide flexible and innovative services, indicating that they reflect the shared visions of the governments of the UAE and Uzbekistan, to enhance the culture of excellence and quality in government work, and their awareness of the link between the excellence of governments and the excellence of their employees and work teams, and that quality and excellence represent the common denominator between governments seeking development and creating a future. Better for their communities.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov, honored the winners in the categories of the Uzbekistan Government Quality Award, where he won in the category of the best field employee, Asrur Rustamov from the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Geology, in the category of the best specialized employee Sherembetov Khalilula from the Ministry of Natural Resources, and in the category of the best employee in the field of customer service. Asamutdinov Jalaluddin from the Ministry of Health, in the category of the best supervisory employee Jamshid Abduzakhurov from the Ministry of Agriculture, and in the category of the best assistant undersecretary Rabiyev Sherzod from the Ministry of Justice.

At the institutional category level, the Best Government Initiative, Project or Experience category won: The Project to Increase Job Opportunities and Population Income, through the Establishment of Agricultural Gardens in the Ministry of Agriculture, and in the Best Innovative Government Idea Category, the IT Park Uzbekistan Initiative in the Ministry of Digital Technologies won, while the Ministry of Digital Technologies won. Justice was in the category of the best government agency for integrated capabilities, in the category of the best government agency in key tasks and innovation, and in the category of the best distinguished ministry, and the Ministry of Health won in the category of the best government agency in achieving the vision.

The first session of the award witnessed the submission of more than 200 nominations from 17 government agencies and ministries, for the various categories of the award, which were evaluated over a period of 27 days in Tashkent, with more than 13,000 hours of evaluation, with the participation of 43 experts, evaluators, and a jury from the UAE.

