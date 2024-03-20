Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal admitted the possibility that, upon mobilization, less than 500 thousand people would end up in the Ukrainian army. He stated this on March 20 in an interview Bloomberg.

Plans to conscript 450–500 thousand people into the Armed Forces of Ukraine in December 2023 were announced by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. According to Shmygal, the current assessment has shown that there is no need for such a large-scale mobilization against the backdrop of military rotations in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the supply of Western weapons.

“We will continue to fight if we have support from our partners in artillery shells, long-range and medium-range missiles,” he told reporters.

Shmygal also indicated that he expects approval of new US assistance to Kyiv by the end of March or in April. For these purposes, Ukrainian officials are conducting a dialogue with congressmen from both parties, the prime minister explained.

Earlier that day, former Ukrainian deputy Vladimir Oleinik told Izvestia that the current deputies of the Verkhovna Rada are postponing the adoption of a bill providing for a tightening of the mobilization regime in Ukraine for fear of a social explosion. According to him, the country’s parliament understands that the decision could hit them themselves.

On March 12, Zelensky signed laws extending martial law and general mobilization in the country until May 13, 2024. At the same time, on January 30, a new mobilization project was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, providing for the distribution of electronic summons to a personal account, which all those liable for military service must open. There are also penalties for those who do not appear at the military registration and enlistment office: draft dodgers will be prohibited from traveling abroad, bank cards and driver’s licenses will be blocked.

Martial law in Ukraine has been in effect since February 2022. At the same time, President Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Later, the Verkhovna Rada repeatedly extended its validity. Most men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.