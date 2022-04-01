Confirming what he announced to the Honiara parliament earlier this week, Sogavarre downplayed concerns that the agreement would allow a Chinese base in the South Pacific, calling the reports “disinformation promoted by anti-government commentators.”

And if China seeks to establish a military base in the Pacific, “it did so either with Papua New Guinea or Fiji,” he said in a statement, stressing that the two countries are among the first countries in the South Pacific to establish bilateral relations with Beijing.

He added, “The government is aware of the security implications of receiving a military base, and will not tolerate such a step as long as it is in power.”

The agreement stipulates, according to a draft leaked last week, measures that allow the Chinese security and military deployment on the troubled island in the South Pacific.

It included a proposal that “China could, according to its needs and with the consent of the Solomon Islands, make visits to ships, carry out logistics operations, and stop and transit in the Solomon Islands.”

It also allows the Chinese armed police to deploy at the request of the Solomon Islands to establish “social order”.

“China’s forces” will be allowed to protect the “safety of Chinese personnel” and “major projects in the Solomon Islands.”

Without the written consent of the other party, neither party can disclose the missions.

However, Sogavarre’s comments did not assuage the fears of Western allies, and Australian Defense Minister Peter Dato compared Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to Chinese ambitions in the region.

“I understand and respect Prime Minister Sogavarre’s view, but I think we have to be very careful here because the Chinese are working very hard,” he told Sky News Australia.

“The tactics they deploy on small, remarkable islands, and Australia has done a lot every year, but China is definitely taking a path here, and I think President Zelensky understands that,” he added.

break into parliament

The country of 800,000 people has experienced political and social turmoil, and many residents live in poverty.

Last November, demonstrators tried to storm Parliament and rioted for 3 days, in which people were killed, and during which they burned a large area of ​​Chinatown in Honiara.

More than 200 peacekeepers have been deployed from Australia, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and New Zealand to establish calm and avert his ouster.

The protests erupted against the Sogavarre government and were fueled by unemployment and internal strife, as anti-China sentiment played a role as well.

Officials on the most populous island of Malaita oppose Sogavarra’s decision to recognize Beijing and cut ties with Taiwan in 2019.