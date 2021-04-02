The Motion of no confidence against the acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, has not been this Friday forward, although Parliament has approved a motion of disapproval of his behavior for denying that he spoke about the possibility of granting a post in the future government to the Christian Democrat deputy Pieter Omtzigt.

The leader of the conservative Popular Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) is trying to form a coalition for the future government of the country In the process, he denied to the press that he had spoken of Omtzigt, critical of the government, in the talks about the formation of the executive.

Specifically, he refused to have mentioned him for a possible position in the future government, although it was later revealed that this had been the case and a crisis of confidence about his figure began. In addition, the transfer of the deputy, which prompted the resignation of Rutte’s own previous Cabinet in the framework of a family allowance scandal, has been interpreted as a way to avoid his critical role in Parliament. In this context, Rutte has overcome the motion of censure taken this Thursday to a special session in Parliament, which, although it has not received sufficient support, has led to a long debate and criticism of the prime minister.

The leader of the extreme right of the Freedom Party (PVV), Geert Wilders, has presented the motion of censure that has not been achieved by the parliamentary majority, although the entire opposition has voted in favor, reports the AD medium. “Mr. Rutte and the explorers – people in charge of evaluating the proposals for the future government – have lied to us,” Wilder stressed in his presentation of the motion, which if approved would have forced Rutte to resign from his position as head of the current interim government and to stop trying to form a new coalition, a few weeks after winning the March 17 elections.

The D66 and CDA formations have not supported Wilders’ motion of no confidence, although the leader of the first formation, Sigrid Kaaag, has indicated that she has “great doubts” about the explanations of the current prime minister. For this reason, the progressives D66 and the Christian Democrats CDA have presented a motion of disapproval of Rutte’s behavior, which has been approved, although with the vote against the PVV, it includes ‘De Telegraaf’.

For its part, Rutte has apologized to Parliament, stressing that asking for forgiveness is a “first step to restore confidence”, and has ruled out that he was going to resign for the controversy caused. “I will continue as prime minister,” he asserted after the vote, adding that “as the leader of the VVD I will work very hard to regain confidence.”

In his explanations, he has indicated that he had not lied in his statements, but rather that his denial to the press about Omtzigt’s transfer had occurred because he remembered that the conversations had been different. Thus, Rutte is expected to continue efforts to form his fourth coalition government after parliamentary elections in mid-March gave his center-right party a majority.