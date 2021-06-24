Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte commented on the proposal of Germany and France to organize an EU-Russia summit. His words convey TASS…

The politician said that he did not object to the meeting of the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, he refused to personally attend the negotiations with Moscow. Rutte clarified that the reason for the refusal was the case of the crash of the Malaysian Boeing MH17.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Germany and France called on the EU to engage more closely with Russia. In particular, some diplomats and German Chancellor Angela Merkel herself suggested inviting Putin to a summit with the leaders of the EU countries. French President Emmanuel Macron also supported the idea.

A Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 on flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. There were 298 people on board, all of whom died. Investigators following the results of the investigation named the names of the accused in the case: Russians Igor Girkin (Strelkov), Oleg Pulatov, Sergei Dubinsky and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. It is assumed that they all have to do with the relocation of the Buk complex, from which the liner was probably shot down. The trial for the MH17 disaster began on March 9, 2020 in the Netherlands.