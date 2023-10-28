Dutch Prime Minister Rutte said he is interested in the position of NATO Secretary General

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who previously resigned, announced his desire to take up the post of NATO Secretary General. This is what he’s talking about told in an interview with Dutch radio station Den Haag FM.

According to Rutte, the position of secretary general will give him the opportunity to make his contribution to the situation on the international stage at a time of major global change. The Prime Minister added that he is generally interested in working in an international position.

The head of the Dutch government noted that his capabilities are currently limited due to the small number of vacancies. He also emphasized that there are many women applicants for international positions. “But if such an opportunity arises, even in a few years, I will be open to it,” says Rutte.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands said that he favors the creation of an independent Palestinian state. “The Netherlands is committed to creating an independent and secure Palestinian state in addition to a secure Israel,” he said.