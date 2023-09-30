Slovak Prime Minister Ludovit Odor went to parliamentary elections and forgot his passport

In Slovakia, Prime Minister Ludovit Odor went to the parliamentary elections to vote, but forgot his passport. Writes about this RIA News.

He said with a smile that he did not reach the voting place, remembering his identity card. “Of course, it was my human mistake,” said the Slovak Prime Minister.

The politician said that he returned home, took his passport and went to the polls again. As a result, he still voted in early parliamentary elections.