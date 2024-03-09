Slovak Prime Minister Fico: Ukraine may be admitted to the EU for political reasons

When deciding whether to admit Ukraine to the EU, political considerations may outweigh the country's actual compliance with the requirements that are standard for candidate states to join the European Union. Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico spoke about this on his Facebook page.

“I wish Ukraine to be a member state of the European Union, but only when it is ready (to meet the criteria),” he noted.

Fico expressed fears that political criteria will prevail in relation to Ukraine, rather than “criteria for the country’s actual readiness.” The minister recalled the high level of corruption in Ukraine, but the EU governing bodies consider it politically incorrect to talk about this topic.

Earlier, the President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, said that the topic of assistance to Ukraine is a priority for the European Union in the context of ensuring the security of the union. According to her, the European Union will stand with Ukraine “shoulder to shoulder as long as necessary.” She noted that Brussels will provide Kyiv with “even more money and weapons.”