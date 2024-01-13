Slovak Prime Minister Fico discussed the situation in Ukraine with the US Congressional delegation

Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico discussed the situation in Ukraine with the delegation of the US Congress as part of the visit of congressmen to the republic. About it reports Information Agency of the Slovak Republic (TASR).

According to Fico, the parties to the conflict in Ukraine need to find a peaceful solution at the negotiating table as soon as possible. After this, the country will have the opportunity for stable development for further accession to the European Union, he added.

The Slovak Prime Minister also assured American congressmen that Bratislava is a reliable member of NATO and the EU.

