Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he would block Ukraine's membership in NATO because it would lead to World War III. The portal reported this on December 19 InfoVojna.

“I’m saying that we will not agree with Ukraine’s membership in NATO, because this will be the beginning of the Third World War… I believe that this will never happen. As long as I have the opportunity to influence the Slovak political scene, I will use the right to veto such a decision,” said the politician.

He also noted that Ukraine is not yet ready for membership in the European Union, and it will be years before it joins the union.

“If the European Union wants to accept Ukraine, this is not a problem for us, but it must fulfill all the conditions,” he concluded.

Earlier, on December 14, US presidential candidate from the Republican Party Vivek Ramaswami called not to include Ukraine in the North Atlantic Alliance. He said that it would be better to use American taxpayers' money allocated to help Ukraine to protect the borders of their own state. He also stressed that it is better for Washington to agree to preserve the sovereignty of Ukraine, but with some “territorial concessions.”

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on November 30 also expressed doubts that Ukraine would ever have the opportunity to become a NATO member.

Prior to this, on November 29, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations Peter Szijjártó said that at the NATO summit in 2024, Ukraine would not receive an invitation to NATO, which became clear at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the alliance member countries. He emphasized that the country's admission to NATO could result in a third world war.

The publication Euractiv reported on November 28 that the same disagreements on Ukraine currently exist between NATO member countries as at the July summit. The United States and Germany believe that discussions about Ukraine's membership in the alliance can begin only when it implements the recommendations of the annual national program.

On November 15, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Ukraine’s accession to NATO is unacceptable for Russia in any form.

On September 30, 2022, Ukraine submitted an application to join NATO on an accelerated basis. Then Zelensky said that in fact the country is already in the alliance and meets its standards.