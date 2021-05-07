Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party, promised Friday a measure that could anger the government in London.

Sturgeon pledged to work for a new referendum for self-determination “at the appropriate time” if her party wins Thursday’s local elections.

The leader of the Scottish National Party expressed her great confidence that the full results expected on Saturday would be in favor of her party, explaining, “We are on the right path in the Scottish National Party for a fourth successive electoral victory.”

Sturgeon, who made the remarks in Glasgow after declaring her comfortable victory in her district with 60.2% of the vote, said she thinks her party is “on the right track to get the honor of forming a new government.”

She added, “If this is really the result of the elections, I pledge today to resume work immediately and revive the country after” Covid-19 “and provide a better future option for this country at the appropriate time.

In the event of winning the elections, the Scottish Prime Minister intends to pressure the British government to allow a new referendum on self-determination.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson strongly opposes organizing a new referendum, stressing that such a referendum “can only take place once in every generation.”

During the 2014 referendum, 55% of voters supported remaining in the UK. However, the Independents assert that Britain’s exit from the European Union (Brexit), which was opposed by 62% of Scots, changed the argument.

Nicola Sturgeon wants Scotland to gain independence and then requests to join the European Union.