Saxon Prime Minister Haseloff says he takes two minutes to shower to save energy

The head of the German federal state of Saxony-Anhalt, Rainer Haseloff, said that he spends only two minutes taking a shower to save electricity. By this he shared in an interview with Bild newspaper.

According to him, those two minutes also include a “soaping break.” “The hot water in our house is only turned on in the morning for showering,” Hazeloff added. He noted that this is not the only measure he had to resort to in order to save money. So, in the house of the Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt, only two rooms are heated – the dining room and the living room, while all the rest remain cold.

Hazeloff also said that his wife is trying to keep warm with warm indoor shoes and wool sweaters. “The cooler temperature seems to be good for us, we have not been sick this winter yet,” he concluded.

In November, it was reported that more than half of Germans were forced to abandon unnecessary spending and start buying only the most necessary products. In addition, of the 10,000 Germans who participated in the survey, 30 percent indicated that they generally began to buy fewer goods.