The Prime Minister of Portugal announces a motion of trust and leaves his continuity in the government in the hands of the Socialist Party

The Portuguese Prime Minister, the conservative Luís Montenegro, said this Saturday that he will continue in office despite the scandal about his links with a family business that received payments from casinos companies and said he wants a “motion of confidence”.

“I did not commit any crime, nor did I have ethical failures,” said the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Luís Montenegro after an extraordinary Council of Ministers. “I feel that it is the will of most of the Portuguese that the government continues to execute its program,” he said in an appearance without questions.

The leader of the Portuguese ultra -right, André Ventura, has already announced his vote contrary to the future motion of trust after his words, which leaves the continuity of the PSD minority in the socialist party in the hands of the Socialist Party.

“All of us, but above all the leaders of the main parties of the country, we have been subject to scrutiny, attacks that we always have to respond,” said Ventura, who defends that he continues to have “suspicions” and has accused in statements to the media the prime minister for not having clarified “nothing” and to make a “fled forward.”

Last week, the Parliament of Portugal had rejected a motion of censure presented by the ultra -right party Chega against the Government for a family business, Spinumviva, founded by the Prime Minister.

This week, local media revealed that the group of casinos and hotels Solverde, based in Espinho, the town where Montenegro is, would have paid 4,500 euros per month to Spinumviva since July 2021.

According to the Expresso weekly, Montenegro worked between 2018 and 2022 in Solverde and would have represented this group in negotiations with the State that resulted in an extension of the concession contract for the Casinos de Espinho and Del Algarve.

The Portuguese Prime Minister explained this Friday that he effectively provided “legal assistance services” to Solverde, at a time when he did not occupy any political position and assured that he will not participate now in any negotiation process that affects that company.

“I have no problem clarifying what has to be clarified,” said Montenegro, who however has barely clarified during his appearance this Saturday the questions asked by the parliamentary opposition and that he has simply announced that he will leave the family business in the hands of his children.