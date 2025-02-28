The Prime Minister of Portugal, against the ropes for a paying scandal of a casinos company

The Prime Minister of Portugal, the conservative Luís Montenegro, said this Friday that he will evaluate his “family, family and political” situation after the controversy over his links with companies, one of them held by his wife and children, to make a decision.

The head of the Portuguese government has pointed out, in statements to journalists in Porto, in the north of the country, who has convened an extraordinary council of ministers for this Saturday and will speak later. Montenegro is expected to announce its decision at 20.00 local time (same GMT time).

Last week, the Parliament of Portugal rejected a motion of censure presented by the ultra -right party Chega against the Government for a family business, Spinumviva, founded by the Prime Minister.

This week, local media revealed that the group of casinos and hotels Solverde, based in Espinho, the town where Montenegro is, would have paid 4,500 euros per month to Spinumviva since July 2021.

According to the Expresso weekly, Montenegro worked between 2018 and 2022 in Solverde and would have represented this group in negotiations with the State that resulted in an extension of the concession contract for the Casinos de Espinho and Del Algarve.

The Portuguese Prime Minister explained this Friday that he effectively provided “legal assistance services” to Solverde, at a time when he did not occupy any political position and assured that he will not participate now in any negotiation process that affects that company.

“I have no problem clarifying what has to be clarified,” said Montenegro.