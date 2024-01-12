Polish Prime Minister Tusk announced his intention to visit Ukraine in the coming days

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced his intention to visit Ukraine in the coming days. This is reported by TASS with reference to the Polish TV channel Polsat News.

It is noted that Tusk plans to discuss the nature of the mission with Polish President Andrzej Duda before the visit. According to the prime minister, he expects that the Polish authorities as a whole will act in solidarity on issues related to Kiev.

Tusk called the Ukrainian conflict the number one security issue for Poland. “There are other issues that need to be resolved [в ходе визита в Киев]for example, related to the interests of Polish carriers,” the politician added.

Earlier it was reported that the Polish government signed an agreement with farmers to block the border with Ukraine. The agreement was approved by the Minister of Agriculture Czeslaw Sikerski and farmers protesting at the border in Medyka.